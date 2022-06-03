Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The collapse of the for-profit college and university industry left students and taxpayers holding the bag for billions of dollars in defaulted student loan debt.
This week the Department of Education announced it would discharge all of the remaining federal student loans for those who attended any campus owned or run by Corinthian Colleges.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, says it took nearly eight years for the Department to take action on behalf of 26,000 Illinois students with $226 million in loan forgiveness. Nationwide the total is $5.8 billion in relief discharging loans for 560,000 borrowers. The relief covers students who attended Corinthian schools from 1995 through 2015.
Durbin has also been a frequent critic of ITT Tech, a for-profit school, which operated a branch in Springfield.
“These places are phonies. They lure these kids in to borrow to the hilt taking all of the government loans possible,” Durbin told WAND News recently. “Most of them are lucky to finish and if they do they find out their diplomas are worthless.”
ITT Tech collapsed in 2015.
