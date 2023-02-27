RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — Students at Broadmeadow Elementary School in Rantoul have been getting to know the newest member of staff.
Cooper is a two-year-old certified therapy dog. Owner, Sherrie Harper says Cooper has been a huge help to the students.
“I did have a little girl tell me, 'Mrs. Harper, I don’t have a pet at home,' and I said, 'Well you have a pet now!' I know that sometimes when they are sad, or they are wanting something to do I’ll say go read to Cooper, that will make him happy and that gives them a sense of empathy and how we can help other people and other beings,” said Harper.
Students include Cooper in their writing, math problems, and even their science lessons.
“He’s also the star of some of our writing stories that we do. A lot of kids are writing about Cooper now and I think every child in my classroom now knows how to spell Cooper. I use him in science, as a object for teaching them how to be a good observer as a scientist. Then in math, we are of course writing story problems about Cooper all the time,” said Harper.
The goal for the therapy dog is to reach students in a way Harper can't.
“Once in a while, a student has some big feelings and I’ll say, 'Well, why don’t you go talk to Cooper about it,' and I don’t know what they say back there because I’m not there, but it seems to help so we have a therapist on hand just in kindergarten,” stated Harper.
Cooper will turn three on March 1st.
