DECATUR, III (WAND) - "There are more ways to solve issues than murder." Marching for peace. Marching for change. The community is grieving. They say gun violence has to go, for good.
Shemilah's Outreach Center alongside Decatur residents and youth in the community came together to march to get rid of gun violence in Central Illinois. One victim of gun violence says, "I'm angry because I am tired of having to come to events like this because the shooting continues." The march started at Hess park and ended in front of Decatur's Civic Center.
Victims of gun violence say the shootings aren't stopping. "I'm hearing gun shots in my neighborhood almost every single night. Summertime is coming and y'all still don't get it."
Shemuel Sanders, founder of Shemilah's Outreach center, planned the peace march. Sanders says the center began after he lost his daughter to gun violence. "She was an innocent bystander that was caught up in a local shooting. She was 23 when she passed away," Sanders says.
"My life is devastated my daughter been gone almost a year and every day I miss her more." Sanders tells WAND News.
Mothers who have lost their children to gun violence spoke out in front of the civic center. They hope their message is loud and clear, put the guns down. One mother lost her son 11 years ago, she says, "11 years is doesn't mean anything. As you can see, I can drop a tear right now. There is not a day that goes by I don't miss him. The violence is not worth it."
Youth leading the march said they are tired of seeing their friends and family permanently affected by gun violence. Sanders chimes in with community resources through Shemilah's Outreach center.
"Shemilah's Outreach Center is here. I am here to work with you. I’m here to teach you work ethics. I’m here to connect with other leaders other organizations that have stuff going on like mine." Sanders says.
To get involved with the Outreach Center, visit their Facebook or their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.