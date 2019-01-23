CHAMPAIGN, IL (WAND) - The Department of Education has 144 pages of proposed Title IX changes. This could determine how schools and universities approach sexual violence cases. The public has the right to review those proposals and there's a period of time when citizens can submit public comments.
The Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Assault Exploitation told Wand News over the phone, how one of the changes can affect Illinois students. One of the proposals; explained by Megan Rosenfeld, the Legal Director, said schools would be required to dismiss the events if it took place off campus or outside of a school program. Another proposal would change is limiting the definition of sexual harassment.
Students Against Sexual Assault at the University of Illinois believe the changes would do more harm towards victims and survivors.
"It would disproportional LGBTQ, communities of color and people of different socio-economic status," they said.
Compared to how Title IX is under the Obama administration, the C.A.A.S.E. said the new proposals wouldn't give victims a voice.
"I think every effect of every change that is proposed is meant to deter victims from reporting," Rosenfeld said.
A work shop was held for U of I students to know how to properly write a letter to the Department of Education. Since these changes aren't implemented legally, the Department of Education has to respond to public feedback. Those who wish to write to the DoE have until January 28 to do so.