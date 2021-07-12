CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Rain or shine! Missionaries stationed in Champaign Urbana are out and about helping the community by offering free yard work to anyone who needs it.
Elder Scott Linney and Elder Justin Santiago are from the West Coast. They are here in Champaign to serve the community and share their mission. Since they are only in Champaign for a short period of time, they are trying to make the most of it. "being able to serve others being part of the community, just because we're not here, like for a super long time, it just feels great to get to know people and help them out with whatever they're going through." Elder Santiago tells WAND News.
Elder Linney is from Oakland, California and Elder Santiago is from Seattle, Washington, but today, they are Champaign residents who want to help. "We try to follow the example of Jesus Christ, and just do service for others and love our neighbor which is everybody so we figured we just put an ad out on Facebook and see who needs some help," Elder Linney tells WAND News.
Their post on Facebook
received several reactions from the community and dozens of requests. "It's been a lot of like older people who can't really do it for themselves which is nice for us because it really feels like we're helping them out." Elder Linney says. They are cleaning gutters, pulling out weeds, mowing lawns, even helping some community members move.
Elder Santiago says they enjoy serving others as much as they can.
"There's a lot of joy in serving others. You know this, today I feel like a lot of people just focus on themselves but just being able to get out there and help others it's such a great feeling and that's what I encourage other people to do as well." He tells WAND News.
With no plans on stopping their service, the boys say they will be doing whatever they can for the C-U Community until the day they are sent somewhere new."We're trying to do it as long as possible like shovel driveways when it's snowing outside, to help people rake when the leaves start falling so just like as long as we can do it."
To get in contact with the boys, visit their Facebook page
or call (217) 766-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.