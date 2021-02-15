DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Those without homes are extremely affected in the cold Illinois temperatures this week. Frostbite can set in within a matter of minutes if skin is exposed to the cold.
"You just hate to think that somebody is gonna lose their life. And that's very possible in these kinds of temperatures," said Program Director of Oasis Day Center Jeff Mueller. The center has been working with other organizations around the clock to provide a safe place for the at-risk population in central Illinois.
"We're out there and we're looking and we'll run all the way up until midnight or better," Mueller said. This week in particular the fear is that frostbite will set in.
"We had a kid that he's chronically homeless, lives on the street and were tried was trying to work with him. Unfortunately again, [he had] frostbite, frostbitten feet, frostbitten fingers, hands," Mueller said. The Springfield Fire Department illustrated using their thermal imaging camera just how fast body temperatures can drop in this weather.
Oasis Day Center is taking donations of hats, gloves, and coffee. If you or someone you know is vulnerable in the cold, call their number, (217) 422-3940 for help 24 hours a day.
