SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – With an arctic chill on the way, bringing temperatures that feel like they are below zero, officials are warning of the dangers it can pose to outdoor pets.
"If you wouldn't want to be out sitting at a picnic table, your dog doesn't want to be out sitting at a picnic table either,” Deana Corbin, Executive Director with Springfield’s Animal Protective League, said.
Illinois state law says animal owners must provide adequate shelter for their pets in all weather conditions, which means being able to escape the conditions just like their human owners.
"With temperatures this cold, animals can freeze to death,” Corbin said. "They can't handle the cold just like we can't so it is really important to have adequate shelter for any animal that is going to be outside."
Corbin says that shelter should consist of a few things, including four walls to protect the animal from the outside conditions in all directions. It should also have a door so when your pet is hidden away, it can avoid the weather. Also include thick bedding or straw for the animal to rest on and make sure the shelter is off the ground.
"An enclosed space, ideally off the ground so you don't lose heat to the ground itself,” Corbin said.
It is also important to make sure pet has clean, fresh water and plenty of food and Corbin reminds pet owners that a thick coat does not mean your pet is protected from the temperatures.
"Even dogs with long haired coats in severe weather like this need to have shelter, enclosure to get in and away from the winds and stuff because it can still hurt them,” she said.
Illinois law does not say at what temperature a pet must come inside, but Corbin said if it is too cold for you to be outside, it is too cold for your pet.
Corbin encourages anyone who needs proper shelter or bedding for their pets to reach out to them.
Another tip is to check the engine of your car before you take off. Cats will sometimes get in there to stay warm. Drivers are encouraged to honk the horn or hit the hood before taking off.
