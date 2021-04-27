WATSEKA, III (WAND) - "They have no compassion, no compassion, it's like they are playing a game." The Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition, alongside the families of Jason Fancher and Andre Maiden, are still desperate for answers.
Maiden and Fancher were found dead in August 2020 inside the Iroquois County Jail. Their families say their deaths come after multiple calls for medical help. They say the deaths were preventable and due to medical negligence.
Both mothers say they want transparency and justice. "It's not a game, these are peoples lives, and we love our children." says Jerrie Craighead, Jason Fancher's mom tells WAND news.
"Look out the window for God's sake, acknowledge that we are here acknowledge what happened, you're not going to sweep this under the rug...Find out what happened, tell us what happened, thats all we want, I don't think that's too much to ask." Craighead says.
Andre Maidens Mom, Alta Young, says Sheriff Hagan is responsible for her son's death. "My sons blood is on your hands and you're responsible....accountability and transparency and justice for my son." She says.
The Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition is fighting alongside Craighead and Young. They say the deaths are preventable but they are not seeing actions to prevent them. "We have messaged every county board member. They’re not doing their walk-through of the jail to see the conditions in there no one in the county is paying attention today. They’re paying attention but they’re not doing anything." Mya Hendrix, one of the leaders of the Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition tells WAND News.
Hendrix says their demands are basic human demands for incarcerated individuals. "We are demanding on site medical staff, demanding transparency with toxicology results, we are demanding transparency with the families of those who are incarcerated here."
Hendrix also mentions their demands toward Sheriff Hagan, the deputy on shift when Maiden and Fancher. "I want to tell Sheriff Hagan to do his job and I want to tell him to resign. He's been at this job for over ten years and these problems should not be happening under anyones supervision."
WAND News reached out to Sheriff Hagan but no response.
