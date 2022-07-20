MOUNT ZION, ILL. (WAND) - A heart felt day honoring two Mount Zion families, and lives that are never forgotten.
"there will always be a hole in their heart, but this is a way that will keep them feeling supported and loved," said Christine Milchuck.
That's exactly this group's mission. The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers of Northwest travel through 13 states. Following them, a flame that burns for 30 days straight.
"The eternal flame represents the spirit, the sacrifice and the life of all of our fallen service members, and we take that seriously," said Warren Williamson of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest.
This torch motorcycle ride marks the 13th annual tribute, this year making sixty-eight stops to honor the lives of fallen service members throughout their journey. Jesse Tilton and Karen Clifton were both honored for their bravery and service.
"Army Sargent Jesse Tilton was assigned to the first battalion Karen was the oldest of three girls growing up in Mount Zion..." said Williamson.
The beautiful service left the Tilton and Clifton family speechless.
"I don't have the words. This young lady right here told me that it's in my heart, so I hope you all can try and feel it," shared Julie Tilton.
Special tributes like this here remind the families of the everlasting support for their families and fallen soldiers.
"Any kind of loss is tough, losing somebody suddenly particularly in war is particularly difficult. Just to have people turn out to support them, it keeps them connected to the military family."
The Tribute began their mission July 9th in Oregon, and will end their ride in Arlington, Virginia August 7th.
