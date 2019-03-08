DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Karan Kang has owned Corner Gas for three years and the faces come and go.
But he'll remember this one.
Kang says a former employee swiped a donation jar while he was helping another customer on Wednesday.
"It's too low, below dignity," Kang said. "It's an easy way out. One day, you can get away with it. [But] someday, you will be caught."
The thief walked out of the restroom and approached the counter, taking the jar while Kang had his back turned.
But Kang refuses to let this latest theft deter him from helping kids in need.
"I'm a sikh by religion," Kang said. "We are taught you give back to the community in whatever way you can."
Kang says he donates a $150 to $250 each month to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, helping kids fighting life-threatening illnesses.
Decatur police cited the man they say is responsible for the theft, 33-year-old Travis Waldrop. He's charged with misdemeanor retail theft.
"Sometimes people get desperate and they don't really give any thought to the consequences or who they're taking it from," said Sgt. Steven Carroll with DPD. "They just take it."
Kang wants justice, but he also wants something more — a wake up call.
"If he's doing something he should not be doing — if he needs money that desperately — all I can say is: work, my friend," Kang said.