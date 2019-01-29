CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Record-breaking cold is heading towards Illinois on Wednesday and health experts say it can be life-threatening.
For people who still need to work Wednesday, Dr. Ben Johnston at Christie Clinic suggested recommendations.
"So first thing is you have to have a respect for it," he said. "If you have no respect for the cold it's going to harm you. As far as the three things from that, you will respect that you should probably avoid it. If you can't avoid it and need to dress appropriately and even if you dress appropriately and go out in the cold you need to understand the consequences of going out in the cold."
He says these cold temperatures can cause both hypothermia and frostbite in a matter of minutes.
"You really need to make a distinction between frost nip and frostbite. So frost nip, the fingers will get numb and you'll lose sensation with them but there's no damage to the tissue," he said. As for frostbite, the damage is significant enough to form microscopic ice crystals in your tissues between the cells."
He says it's important to wear the basics, such as a hat, scarf, gloves and as many layers as possible to fight this cold.