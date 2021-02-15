DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Winter has arrived in Central Illinois and anyone who is getting behind the wheel need to not only give themselves extra time, but also prepare for the worst.
All drivers need to be prepared for a crash or break down and the possibility of getting stuck in the snow.
In your car, you should have an emergency kit. It should contain:
- Blankets
- Extra clothing
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable food
- Road flares
- Jumper cables
If you find yourself stuck in the snow, don’t try gunning the car out of the snow. Instead, think of the acronym CATS.
- C: Clear a path in front of your car.
- A: Add traction. This can be things like kitty liter or sand or in the worst case, place your car’s floor mats mat side down in front of your wheels.
- T: Tires. Make sure they are softened. The experts say to let about 10 pounds out.
- S: Straighten your wheels and rock the car back and forth.
When taking off from a stop, accelerate slowly to get some traction and if you are sliding, don’t slam the brakes, instead pump them.
You should also stay in your car if you find yourself in a bad situation. It is safer in the car than out.
