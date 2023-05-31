(WAND) — This week marks the start of what is known as the 100 deadliest days. It's the stretch of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day that can be the most risky for teen drivers.
AAA said every year, an average of 23 teen drivers in Illinois are killed in car crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
"You always hear about not texting and driving, and not to drive distracted, but you never think anything bad will happen to you, or anyone close to you," Olivia Richardson, of Asheville, North Carolina said.
In a PSA, released by the National Road Safety Foundation, Richardson shared the story of losing her friend Ashley. She said Ashley looked down to read a text, when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic.
"I miss her every morning. I would come into school and she would say 'good morning beautiful' and I miss that at school. I miss seeing her," Richardson explained.
According to AAA, over the past 10 summers, 759 people have died in crashes with teen drivers in Illinois.
"Right when people are getting out of school, and we are getting to those holidays and exciting times where we can celebrate. But during those times we definitely want to make sure that students are being as safe as possible," Nate Saint, a Health Education Coordinator with ThinkFirst, told WAND News.
ThinkFirst talks to drivers education and health class students in Springfield, and throughout Illinois, about impaired and distracted driving.
"Just trying to educate them about the risks of driving. Oftentimes brain injury and spinal cord injuries is the biggest injury we see in those crashes, so we want to help prevent those kinds of things," Saint explained.
The program is a division of the SIU School of Medicine, but taps into a teen advisory board to help spread awareness.
"What we do here affects those places by having peers teach other peers, because those are the people who usually can effect the most change with one another," Saint said.
ThinkFirst has positions open on their teen advisory board for the summer. Kids entering 9th through 12th grade are encouraged to get involved. For more information, email Saint at nsaint23@siumed.edu.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.