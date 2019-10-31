SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A third person has died in Illinois as a result of the vaping related lung injuries.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the person who recently vaped had been hospitalized with a sever lung injury.
“The unfortunate death of a third Illinois resident underscores the seriousness of these lung injuries,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “New cases continue to be reported in Illinois and across the country. IDPH is urging Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.”
Currently 166 people in Illinois have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. IDPH said there are 42 possible cases in Illinois.
According to the CDC, no single ingredient used in e-cigarettes or vaping products has been identified. However, the latest findings suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or other illegal ways are linked to most of the cases.
Over 80 percent of cases in Illinois report recent use of TCH containing products.
Health officials say there are 32 cases reported in Illinois counties statewide. In order to protect the identity of the affected individuals additional information is not being provided.