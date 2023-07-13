CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- A third individual involved in the shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
According to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Jaevin Griggs, 19, of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced on Wednesday, after he was found guilty in May of first-degree murder in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19 from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Danville, Illinois.
"It is my hope this sentence will provide some sense of closure to the many families who were impacted by this senseless act of violence," Raoul said. "I will continue to partner with local state's attorneys and law enforcement agencies to protect residents from violent crimes and hold those who commit them accountable."
Griggs is now the third of four individuals, to be sentenced in the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
According to the Attorney General, Griggs and Cooper, who were both armed with handguns, along with Halthon, Sloan, and a fifth teen, Ali Bryant, drove to Bailey's home in January 2021 to allegedly purchase marijuana and cannabis-related products. Once there, they attacked and attempted to rob Bailey, who was also armed with a handgun. During the attack, Bailey's gun fired and hit Sloan, who later died. Griggs and Cooper then fired their weapons, hitting Bailey in both legs and knocking him to the ground. Before fleeing the scene with Bailey's products and handgun, Cooper shot Bailey in the chest as he laid on the ground.
Dustin Cooper, 17, of Danville, was found guilty of murder in July 2022 and was also sentenced to 40 years in prison.
In November 2022, Camarion Halthon, 19, of Danville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15-years in prison.
The forth defendant, Ali Bryant, 20, of Danville, Illinois, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Bryant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
