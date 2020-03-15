SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A third person tested positive for COVID-19 in Springfield.
The person is from another county. Yesterday it was reported that two other patients tested positive including a Sangamon County resident and a Florida resident.
The latest patient is being treated at memorial Medical Center. One of the patients reported yesterday is as well. The other is in home isolation.
Starting today, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) along with Memorial Health System, HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield Clinic and SIU Medicine will share a joint communication and update on the status of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sangamon County.