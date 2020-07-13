SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A third employee of the City of Springfield's public works department tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials say.
The city previously announced that two other employees tested positive for the virus on Friday. All three work in the city's public works garage, and the employee that tested positive Monday was not at work last week.
Two of the three employees traveled out of state prior to testing positive.
On Friday, city officials said public works employees who weren't in direct contact with their co-workers were asked to self-monitor their symptoms and follow health guidelines.
The city has also institutes precautions to ensure employee safety and prevent spreading COVID-19, including providing personal protective equipment, requiring social distancing and additional facility cleanings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.