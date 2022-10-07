BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND)– The Illinois State Police have arrested a third suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that killed one officer and seriously injured another.
According to ISP, on October 5, officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22-year-old male of Bradley, IL for two counts of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), and two counts of Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive (Class 4 Felony).
Police report on December 29, 2021, at approximately 9:41 p.m., the Bradley Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn, 1500 north State Route 50, for reported dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot.
As a result of the incident Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed, and Officer Tyler Bailey was also shot and critically wounded.
Officers arrested Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris on for First Degree Murder on December 31, 2021.
Xavier Harris was issued a bond of $75,000, 10% to apply on Friday. Harris is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, IL.
“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable. I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this Defendant is the 7th to be charged overall.” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe.
ISP DCI Zone 3 is continuing to follow-up on all leads.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
