DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A third suspect is behind bars Tuesday in connection to a Danville shooting.
Police arrested 22-year-old Tavares A. Mitchell on Monday afternoon in the Chicago area. He joins suspects 26-year-old Percy L. Freeman and 21-year-old Denzel Aldridge in custody after the April 24 death of Roosevelt Anderson Jr.
Officers found Anderson in the road with a gunshot wound at about 1:45 that day. He was in the 900 block of Redden Court. Responders took him to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators say an altercation in the area led to the shooting.
Mitchell was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery and mob action charges in connection to the shooting. His bail is set at $100,000 as he waits for extradition from Cook County to Vermilion County.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250.