DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teen was sentenced to seven years behind bars for his role in an armed robbery.
Tyrek Watkins was sentenced on armed robbery on Tuesday, according to the Vermilion County State's Attorney.
According to the evidence, Watkins, who was 14 at the time of the crime, and another juvenile who was armed with a gun entered the Circle K on South Bowman Street in Danville.
The two fled the scene after stealing money and cigars. A third suspect was the getaway driver.
Law enforcement officers chased the teens, where they crashed near Lee Road.
All three were arrested after the chase. Police found the stolen items in the van.
Watkins was originally charged as a juvenile however his case was requested to be moved to adult court and the motion was granted.
Watkins will serve seven years with a mandatory three year supervised release.
He is the third juvenile in the case to be sentenced.
