FAIRLAND, Ill. (News-Gazette) — Three Fairland residents lost their home to a Sunday fire that saw a firefighter suffer a heart attack and a pet dog to lose its life.
Broadlands-Longview Fire Chief Keith Miller said the former general store that had been turned into a residence was a complete loss.
The shell of the two-story brick building remained, but the residence was left uninhabitable.
Twelve fire departments assisted Broadlands-Longview firefighters.
Miller said one of the occupants had caught a rug on fire and threw it outside.
“He thought it was out,” Miller said. “It caught the entrance on fire.
“It was bad when we got there. It had an exterior stairwell that went to the second floor. The fire went up to the second story and in through the windows.”
Tuscola Fire Department responded with a ladder truck.
Miller estimated 50,000 gallons of water was trucked to the site from Villa Grove and Longview.
A firefighter suffered a heart attack and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Three adults lived at the residence. They exited the building safely as did two of their dogs. A third dog, however, did not survive.
A state fire marshal’s investigator ruled the cause of the fire was “undetermined,” Miller said.
Firefighters, who were called at 12:27 p.m., remained on scene until 7:30 p.m.
Miller said many years ago the building was used as a general store.
In addition to Broadlands-Longview and Tuscola, helping to fight the fire were departments from Villa Grove, Camargo, Tolono, Edge-Scott, Ogden-Royal, St. Joseph, Homer, Sidney, Philo, Newman and Sadorus.
Arrow Ambulance, Douglas County EMA and Sheriff’s Office and Villa Grove police also responded.
Fairland is located between Villa Grove and Longview in Douglas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.