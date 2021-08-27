SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois mother has a warning for parents after her 2-year-old daughter was admitted to the ICU after being diagnosed with a condition directly linked to COVID-19 infections.
April Estes said earlier this week, her daughter Amari was diagnosed with MIS-C, Multisystem Inflammation Syndrome. Estes told WAND News her daughter became very ill last Friday. After trips to the doctor and negative RSV and COVID-19 tests, she was concerned about her daughter's health.
It wasn't until a final trip to the ER when doctors found what was wrong with her.
"They ran tests on her and once they ran a blood test they saw her inflammation markers were through the roof," Estes said.
Those tests pointed directly to Multisystem Inflammation Syndrome. Dr. Douglas Carlson with HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital said it's a condition directly linked to COVID-19 infections.
"Generally about two weeks post infection they get a fever and then they begin to feel ill," he said. "(MIS-C) can infect different systems including the heart, gastrointestinal organs, and can even cause some swelling in the brain."
Estes said she tested positive for COVID-19 back in July. She didn't realize until this week that her diagnosis would have such a big impact on her daughter's health.
"This has been a back and forth battle," she said.
MIS-C is treatable, said Dr. Carlson. While health professionals have implemented treatments, there is still a chance some cases are severe. Dr. Carlson said it's about recognizing the illness early.
"Almost all kids seem to recover if they are recognized and treated," the medical director said. "While this is very serious, there are very few deaths in the U.S."
Early Monday morning, Amari was admitted to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital. Her mother said doctors tried to start treatment, but her daughter's condition was too severe.
"I don't know what this means for my daughter long-term," Estes said.
Since MIS-C is directly linked to COVID-19, Estes decided to share her story about her daughter's condition to warn other parents.
"I just want people to be aware of how this can affect their child because if I knew how this would have effected my baby, I would have been more careful," she said.
Doctors told Estes they are hopeful with the treatments. However, they told her Amari would need more treatments once she is released from the hospital and they would have to monitor her heart.
"I knew nothing about this disease prior to my own experience with my child, and now my 2 -year-old is in the ICU," Estes shared. "I don't know what the next step is. I don't know what the future looks like. I don't even know how long we are going to be in this hospital or how long she is going to be in the ICU."
Doctors encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others.
A GoFundMe was set up for Amari and her family to help with medical expenses.
