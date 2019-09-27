(WAND) - If you love cheese, than this might just be your dream job.
Online food ordering service EatStreet is hiring someone to travel across Wisconsin and eat cheese curds.
In the job posting on its website, the company said it is looking for "an outgoing, engaging and passionate person" to join its marketing team.
The "Curd Nerd," as it is called, would take over EatStreet's social media and become the face of its curd campaign, the company said.
The position pays up to $12.50 per hour, for up to $1,000 over the course of two weeks. All expenses are covered, including "all the cheese curds you can handle."
EatStreet wants "someone with a big personality and a passion for storytelling" to "dig in to every kind of curd, from the finest fried fare to the tastiest hidden gems, and through social media, take our fans along for the ride."
The person must be a Wisconsin resident and available to travel throughout the state from Oct. 15 through 29.