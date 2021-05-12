(WAND) - NBC's top rated series 'This Is Us' will come to an end after next season.
NBC confirmed with WAND News that the series will wrap up in the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Currently, the show is in season five with the season finale scheduled May 25th. The show will return for a finale season six with the show ending in 2022.
More details are expected to be released Friday.
