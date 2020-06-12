LOS ANGELES (WAND) - Authorities have confirmed a writer who worked on the hit NBC show "This Is Us" has died.
The official "This Is Us" Writers account on Twitter confirmed the death of Jas Waters. Confirmation that her death happened by suicide came from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Show writers expressed their grief Friday.
"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," a tweet from the writers said. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."
According to Waters' IMDb profile, her career also included time writing for Showtime's "KIDDING" and writing episodes for Comedy Central's "Hood Adjacent" and VH1's "The Breaks".
Her reps at Rain Management issued the following statement Friday via Instagram:
"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented and gifted writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Her voice is something that we greatly need at this time, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for countless years to come. Rest in peace, Jas."
People associated with "This Is Us" also tweeted their reactions to the news:
We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration ❤️— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 11, 2020
This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020
