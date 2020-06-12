Jas Waters

Photo: "This Is Us" Writers Twitter account

LOS ANGELES (WAND) - Authorities have confirmed a writer who worked on the hit NBC show "This Is Us" has died. 

The official "This Is Us" Writers account on Twitter confirmed the death of Jas Waters. Confirmation that her death happened by suicide came from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Show writers expressed their grief Friday.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," a tweet from the writers said. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

According to Waters' IMDb profile, her career also included time writing for Showtime's "KIDDING" and writing episodes for Comedy Central's "Hood Adjacent" and VH1's "The Breaks". 

Her reps at Rain Management issued the following statement Friday via Instagram: 

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented and gifted writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Her voice is something that we greatly need at this time, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for countless years to come. Rest in peace, Jas."

People associated with "This Is Us" also tweeted their reactions to the news: 

