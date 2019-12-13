(WAND) - Saturday, Dec. 14 is Free Shipping Day. More than 1,000 retailers are participating.
That means you can order online from stores like Target, JCPenney, and Kohl's and get items delivered to your door at no extra cost.
Before ordering, make sure the stores you are buying from are participating, and double-check that everything in your cart qualifies for free shipping.
Also check the return and refund options for what you buy, especially with free shipping included. It might ship free on Saturday, but if it needs to be returned, the cost of sending it back could be on you.