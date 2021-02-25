(WAND) - As the pandemic continues to put on a strain on several aspects of our daily lives, your health should remain a top priority. This week is recognized as National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.
Nutrition and body image has become more of an issue as several people are stuck indoors. An eating disorder is defined as a serious but treatable mental illness. Anorexia, bulimia and binge eating can control a person's life. Depression, skipping meals, over-eating and food rituals are just a few signs of a disorder. These habits can lead to long term consequences.
“There can be physical long term consequences to different body systems,” said Cherri Harrison, dietitian with Memorial Weight Loss and Wellness Center, “like your cardio system, your endocrine system, kidney problems can develop from chronic dehydration, brittle nails from food restrictions, things like that."
If you or someone you know needs medical help you can call the Memorial Weight Loss and Wellness Center at 217-788-3948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.