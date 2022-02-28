SPRRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have teamed up to publish a Severe Weather Preparedness Guide to people better prepare for when severe weather strikes.
“Sharing the dangers of weather hazards and a few preparedness tips are just the first steps. Applying safety actions in an emergency takes practice. This week, our professionals at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency encourage all families, businesses, schools, and communities to plan ahead, build a kit, practice what to do, and be better prepared,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.
The National Weather Service will be recognizing Severe Weather Preparedness Week during the week of February 28 - March 4. During this week, Illinoisans are encouraged to:
• Update your family communications plan
• Make a severe weather preparedness plan
• Build an emergency preparedness kit
• Identify your safe place to during a storm
• Know the various weather watches/warnings/advisories
"We can't stress enough the importance of understanding the difference between a watch and a warning when tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods threaten your area,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois. "Studies show that people want to verify the threat to them is real before taking action. Seconds save lives when a tornado, significant damaging winds or flash floods are bearing down on your location."
The National Weather Service and state and local emergency management officials strongly encourage people to have a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All Hazards Weather Radio with battery backup.
“Watches mean that severe weather or flooding might develop near your area over the next several hours. Pay attention to the weather and be ready to act if storms approach. Warning means take action immediately,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Bardou with NWS Chicago. “The storm either has a history of producing damage or flooding or is expected to do so in your area shortly.”
FEMA offers a FREE mobile app that provides weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS). The app can offer alerts for up to five different locations nationwide. It can also help people find open shelters and critical disaster resources.
