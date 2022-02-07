SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This week is National Burn Awareness Week.
National Burn Awareness Week runs from February 6 through February 12. It is an initiative of the American Burn Association.
It is meant as a time for organizations to mobilize burn, fire and life safety educators to spread the message of burn awareness and prevention.
The theme for National Burn Awareness Week 2022, “Burning Issues in the Kitchen." The kitchen is a common place where scald burns occur and appliances are used improperly.
Annually, in the United States, approximately 400,000 people receive medical care for treatment of burn injuries. In 2018 there were 3,655 deaths from fire and smoke inhalation. Another 40,000 people were treated in hospitals for burn related injuries.
“Every 60 seconds someone in the U.S. sustains a burn injury serious enough to require treatment. Be on alert! Stay in the kitchen while cooking and create a three-foot kid-free zone around your stove or oven when cooking,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Turn pot/pan handles around when cooking, use rear burners if possible, place hot liquids in the middle of a table and out of the reach of children and make sure to wear shoes when walking on pavement during hot summer months. Following these tips will reduce the risk of an accidental burn or fire from occurring in your home.”
“Building upon the success of last year, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance is excited to expand on its newest burn survivor support program – the Virtual Burn Survivor Support Program. With the level of participation seen by adult survivors, this online program will be made more frequently available in an effort to allow for positive conversations to occur nearly each month of the year,” said Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director, Philip Zaleski. “The program is available to adult burn survivors as well as caregivers of survivors and creates a safe and accepting environment for everyone participating while providing a comfortable setting for those in attendance to feel comfortable sharing their burn and recovery related experiences to each other and health care professionals. Each session has a different topic or activity which revolves around burn injuries, whether it be physical or emotional healing.”
