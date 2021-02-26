THOMASBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies are investigating after a Thomasboro business was robbed Friday morning.
The robbery happened at a business on Main and Commercial around 5:20 a.m.
Deputies are not releasing the name of the business at this time.
Two men between the ages of 20 and 30 came in implying they had a weapon and stole cash.
No one is in custody at this time.
The incident is under investigation.
