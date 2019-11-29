(WAND) - Thanksgiving is about family, food, friendship... and the National Dog Show of course!
A short round dog who looks like he just swallowed a full turkey took the crown.
Thor the bulldog, whose registered name is Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, beat out more than 2,000 other dogs for Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show.
The competition took place on Nov. 16 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, but the results were kept secret until the show aired Thursday on NBC.
"I love this dog," trainer Eduardo Paris of Houston said of Thor, a 2-year-old, 60-pound boulder of tan and white who was born in Lima, Peru, and is owned by Kara Gordon of Midland, Pennsylvania.
"He's a dog that always gives everything for me," said Paris, who described Thor as "a very complete dog."
"He's not just one piece, He's many pieces together — what makes him move like a dream," Paris said. "The outline is beautiful, the head is beautiful — I love this dog."
Thor first had to win the non-sporting group to make it to the final round. In the finals he was joined by a golden retriever, a soft-coated wheaten terrier, a Siberian husky, an Old English sheepdog, a pharaoh hound and a havanese named Bono, who had been ranked as the No. 1 dog in the world.
Bono had to settle for reserve Best in Show.