(WAND) - Those born before the year 1989 may need another dose of the measles vaccine.
Health officials reported 61 new cases Wednesday. The number of cases reported so far this year is 687, the highest number since 1994.
Every American over a year old is recommended by the CDC to get vaccinated. It is administered over two doses.
Anyone born before 1989 most likely only got one dose of the vaccine.
That was normal at the time.
People who are most at risk include health care workers, people with young children, people who travel internationally and anyone living in an area where there is a measles outbreak.
If you were born before 1989, you can contact your health care provider to see if you are eligible for the second MMR vaccine.