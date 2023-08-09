SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — It's a year-long process to get the flowers and landscaping done at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Since 1994, the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Corrections have teamed up to plant flowers on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Jerry Morgan, landscape supervisor, said there are more than 80,000 plants spread throughout the fairgrounds.
"It makes me happy when it all comes together," he said.
All of the plants come from greenhouses on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and an Illinois correctional center. Morgan explained in the fall his team collects seeds and will collect flowers to grow in the greenhouses.
Men from Jacksonville Correctional Center and women from Decatur Correctional Center help manage the landscaping and grounds. They are out 7 days a week watering, planting, and weeding.
Morgan said they wouldn't be able to manage the number of planters and beds without help from IDOC. He said the men and women take great pride in their work.
"Everyone is going to be seeing this, so you take pride in it," said Marcos Cavazos, IDOC landscaper.
However, those part of the work program said they are learning more about themselves. Melissa Weiser, IDOC landscaper, said it's been a healing journey.
"I kind of look at myself when I see the seeds. We have all made mistakes, some bigger than others, but it depends on how you nourish the seed and what becomes of it," she said. "It has the potential to be amazing if you put the work forth."
In addition to the flowers and plants, Morgan and some of the women have made landscaping decorations. On light poles, fairgoers will see dragonflies made from old ceiling fan blades and butterflies from hangers. In the landscaping beds, there are ladybugs from cans. The women have also painted rocks with inspirational messages on them.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.