CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of retired state workers could soon be forced to find new doctors because of a change to the Illinois Medicare Advantage Plan. Beginning January 1st, the state will only offer an Aetna PPO Plan for retirees, meaning Carle would be out of network.
Kathleen Holden told WAND News losing her doctors at Carle would be devastating.
"I have a condition that requires ongoing treatment and I've been going to Carle for decades," Holden, a retired University of Illinois administrator, explained.
She said if Aetna and Carle cannot come to a deal, she may have to consider alternative insurance plans.
"I would have to find another kind of insurance- I just would have no choice," Holden added.
But the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association, or SUAA, said these workers were promised health coverage in retirement.
"People who were guaranteed free health insurance through the state and they earned those benefits," Linda Brookhart, Executive Director of SUAA's UIUC chapter, told WAND News.
SUAA said they believe Carle wants to see retirees buy insurance through their private Medicare Advantage Plan.
"Carle is trying to get people to move into their health alliance plan MAPD. I have confirmation with two different sources today that that truly is what they're trying to do," Brookhart said.
If a deal is not reached, about 10,000 retirees in Champaign, Vermilion, Coles and Peoria counties would be forced to find new doctors.
"Many of our people have been Carle patients for 4 or more decades. I've been there forty-some years myself. We have some people who have been there 70 years," John Marline, President of the SUAA's UIUC Chapter, said.
Marlin said many patients' treatment plans could be put in jeopardy if they lose their doctors. He said it also may be difficult for retirees to find a new provider.
"If a lot of people leave the Carle system- there are not enough medical providers to take care of them," Marlin explained.
Carle told the News Gazette it will not commit to serving Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO members without a contract.
SUAA's UIUC chapter held an information meeting Tuesday night to share options and get feedback from members. Click here for more information.
