CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of people in central Illinois are without power Monday evening due to storms.
At 4:48 p.m. Monday, outage maps showed over 4,000 people without power in the Champaign-Urbana area alone. Ameren Illinois' map had four outage areas highlighted across the area.
The Decatur area also had 720 people without power at the same time, per Ameren. There were 784 Ameren customers without power in the Maroa area.
City Water, Light and Power in Springfield showed 29 outages affecting 519 customers in its outage map Monday evening.
A total of 27 counties, including all of central Illinois, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
There are other central Illinois outages reported. Click here for the Ameren map.
