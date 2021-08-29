MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of Macon County residents lost power Sunday afternoon.
At one point Ameren Illinois reported 4,494 outages across the county. Power has since been restored in many parts of the area. You can see a map of the outages HERE.
Decatur Fire officials told WAND News a car crashed into a utility pole near Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Comet Avenue. Several lines were down.
