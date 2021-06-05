MAHOMET, III (WAND) - Coming together for Officer Creel, one card at a time.
Officer Jeff Creel is the Champaign police officer who was wounded in the same shooting that killed Officer Oberheim. Mahomet Grace Church hosted a drive-thru card drop-off event where hundreds of people throughout Central Illinois came to show their support.
Pastor Mike Case says it was a no brainer when he was asked if Grace Church could host the drive-thru event, he says people stopped by to show support for Officer Creel and for the Oberheim family. Pastor Case says he heard many people saying Officer Creel is a hero, but he says Officer Creel has always been one.
"Jeffrey is a hero before this ever happened. Jeff was a hero because he’s a great dad, he’s a great volunteer and see, what I see this is really something that we we should be doing for officers all the time." Pastor Case says.
Volunteers from throughout the area jumping in to direct traffic. Cars drove through non-stop during the 2.5 hour long event. One volunteer and church member says Officer Creel is a crucial part to the church. Chenoa Kuster knows the creel family and tells WAND News how important they are to the congregation.
"Jeff has just been such an integral part of our community in our church with Bible programs. My children love him and they are just amazing people and so we want to come out and support them and show them our love for them."
Both the Creel and Oberheim families have a short, but powerful message for their communities. Pastor Case spoke to the families and says, " "the one thing that they have said is the outpouring of love has been overwhelming. That’s it.
In case you missed the event, you can still mail a card to the Champaign Police Department.
