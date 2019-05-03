SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There are more than two million Girl Scouts across America, and almost 2,000 of them marched to the State Capitol to advocate for policies that empower females.
Troops from all over the state came to meet some of their role models and talk to lawmakers.
One of those role models is Rep. Avery Bourne.
"I think it's difficult being a kid now in general," Bourne said. " But there's an added layer with girls."
Bourne is not only the youngest, but the second woman to ever represent the 95th District.
"I hope these girls see that together, they can be a really powerful voice," Bourne said.
Bourne says she wants to encourage young girls to go after their dreams and be even become passionate about career paths in government.
"We know from research, girls' political interests peaks at age nine," Bourne said. "We need to be talking to young girls and getting them excited and considering a career in government."
Girl Scout Piper Lewis says her favorite thing about being a scout is learning new things. But most importantly, she's learned girls can do anything.
"Do whatever you like," Lewis said. "Don't ever let anybody tell you (that you) can't do anything."