DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A large donation for low-income families took place in Decatur on Friday.
A total of five thousand hygiene kits were donated by Midwest Mission Distribution Center to the Northeast Community Fund. Inside the kits are a hand towel, a washcloth, toothbrush, toothpaste and other items.
The kits will be packed in food boxes that are distributed to the families in need.
The Northeast Community Fund says this donation will make a huge impact on its clients. Northeast Community Fund is serving approximately 200-300 low-income families a day, four days a week by providing essential groceries and financial assistance.