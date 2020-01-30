(WAND) - Four brands of infant sleepers have been recalled over the risk of babies suffocating, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This affects thousands of infant sleepers purchased at stores including, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Kohl’s and JCPenney.
No injuries have been reported while using the incline sleepers from Summer Infant, Evenflo, Delta Enterprise Corp. and Graco. However, CPSC said other infant fatalities have been reported in similar sleepers. They say it happens when a baby rolls from their back to their stomach or side.
Graco has recalled its "Little Lounger Rocking Seat" with model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734.
For Delta Enterprise Corps., the recalls are for several sleepers: the Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others.
Summer Infant issued the recall for its "SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper" with the model number 91394. They were sold in stores nationwide, including on Amazon, from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.
Evenflo's recall was for its "Pillo Portable Napper." The nappers were sold at Target, Kohl’s, JCPenney, WalMart and other stores from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.
