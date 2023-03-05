SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Product Expo returned to the Capitol City.
Hundreds of people headed out to the Orr Building at the State Fairgrounds this weekend to see what vendors had to offer.
72 companies took part in the expo this year.
Participants were able to sample products from companies that have produced, processed or are headquartered in the Land of Lincoln.
"The best part of the Illinois product expo is that they are sampling their food. So you'll see tons of people walking around eating Illinois products. So it's really a cool event to come try before you buy." said Jackie Sambursky with the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture.
Sambursky says, the expo is a great way to get businesses out there.
"What you don't see and what's happening behind the scenes is that retailers come to the event as well to find the local product and for our vendors -- making those long term connections are an important part to make sure that we can serve Illinois." said Sambursky.
This year was the 24th year for the expo.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
