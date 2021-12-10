(WAND) - Power outages are affecting thousands of customers in central Illinois late Friday, Ameren's outage map showed after 10 p.m.
The company's website said outages were affecting over 1,000 people in the Clinton area at that time, along with over 760 people in the Maroa area. Outages in the areas of Mt. Pulaski and Latham had over 200 customers without service.
West of Springfield and near Mechanicsburg, nearly 800 customers were reported to be without power.
There are more outages in central Illinois. Click here to track the latest from Ameren.
