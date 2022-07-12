ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were airlifted and another person was taken by ambulance after a bad wreck on US Route 51 at Leafland St. in Assumption.
The crash happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.
ISP District 9 Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a vehicle.
The three people who were airlifted have life-threatening-injuries. The person taken by ambulance has serious injuries.
Details of how the crash happened are under investigation.
WAND News will continue to update you on this developing story.
