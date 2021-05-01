DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters are on scene a large fire at a building near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Grand Avenue.
Crews were called to the scene around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Neighbors say they believe it’s the old Amtrak building.
WAND News crews on scene saw heavy flames and smoke bellowing from the buildings. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles across Macon County.
Shortly after 5:45 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a third alarm fire requesting additional units from across the area to support.
Click here to watch the live video from the fire scene.
This is a developing story.
