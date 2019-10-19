MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are behind bars this weekend after their alleged connection to a drug deal and drive-by shooting.
The Mattoon Police Department says the incident started just after midnight on Saturday in the 400 block of Dewitt Avenue. MPD says around that time, police were called to a home where they say at least nine shots had been fired at a house with several adults and a baby inside. Officials say no one in the house was hit by gunfire.
After police investigation, they discovered the shots fired at the home were the result of a drive-by shooting. Police say 18-year-old Dylan Shull was arrested for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, for allegedly firing a .22 caliber rifle at the home on Dewitt Avenue. MPD adds that 18-year-old Dillon Collier faces a Reckless Discharge of a Firearm charge, acting as Shull’s driver. Both men were arrested and taken into police custody.
Mattoon Police say the drive-by shooting reportedly stems from an illicit drug deal.
When officials went to take Shull into custody, they served a search warrant Saturday morning after 6 at a home in the 900 block of North 33rd Street. It was served by the Coles County Crisis Response Team. When officials got to the residence, they found and recovered firearms that had been stolen from the Mattoon and Cumberland County areas. During the search warrant, 18-year-old Bailey Hutchinson was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Firearms.
Mattoon Police say all suspects were taken to the Coles County Jail.