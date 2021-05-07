CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Watch out for carjackers! Champaign police are reminding the public of the importance of vehicle safety tips in response to recent vehicular hijackings.
Investigations Lt. Geoff Coon of the Champaign Police Department said carjacking crimes can happen at any time of the day. Champaign police are reminding the community of important precautions to help prevent these crimes from occurring.
Three vehicular hijacking attempts were reported to Champaign police in April 2021. This is an increase from January, February and March 2021, where zero reports of vehicular hijackings were reported to police.
The first happened on April 3, 2021 at 11 p.m. at Meijer at 2401 N. Prospect Ave. Police said a male suspect entered the victim's vehicle and demanded a ride while implying he was in possession of a weapon.
The victim proceeded to drive the offender southbound on Prospect Avenue. The victim escaped the vehicle at a red light. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled the area. No arrests have been made at this time.
The suspect is described as a Black male, bald, possibly between the ages of 16-18 and was observed wearing a black hoodie.
The next attempted carjacking occurred on April 4, 2021 at 12:26 a.m. on 51 E. Green St. The victim was gathering items from her running car to take into her daughter’s apartment.
The victim opened her passenger side door when a male suspect entered the driver’s side door, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim, according to authorities. The victim was able to draw attention to herself by honking the car’s horn, causing the suspect to flee the area.
No arrests have been made. The victim described the suspect as possibly a Hispanic, Asian, or Black male who is approximately 18 years old. The suspect was wearing ripped jeans, a black hoodie, a black face gator and shoes that had white trim.
The third carjacking attempt happened on April 21, 2021 at 4:02 p.m. at Planet Fitness. The victim was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by the offender, who police said demanded at gunpoint to give up her phone and car. The female was able to escape the encounter physically unharmed and the offender fled with the vehicle.
Later that day, through a police investigation, Kentrell Spearment, 19, of Chicago, was located and arrested on preliminary offenses of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the vehicular hijacking.
The best way to reduce the likelihood of a carjacking is to always remain aware of your surroundings, in addition to the following safety tips:
- Approach your car with the keys in hand. Look around and inside the car before getting in.
- Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to the public. Keep your doors locked while seated inside.
- Stay vigilant at public garages, parking lots, gas stations, drive-up ATM machines, and at all stop lights. Often, if a criminal believes that a victim has observed him or her, they will look for an easier victim.
- Never leave valuables in plain sight; lock your car, take the keys, and keep your cell phone with you.
- Never leave your car running and unoccupied.
- Equip your vehicle with anti-theft/GPS systems.
- Trust your instincts. If you notice something suspicious, report it and go to a safe area.
If you find yourself in a carjacking scenario, remember the safety of you and your passengers is the priority and take the following precautions:
- Forfeit your vehicle and leave the scene. The vehicle can be replaced but you are irreplaceable.
- Try and remember the description of the suspect and suspect vehicle.
- If a child is inside, inform the offender.
- Call 911 immediately to report the crime.
Anyone who has information on recent carjackings, including attempts, is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.