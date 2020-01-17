DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Legendary band Three Dog Night will be the first headliner of 2020 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The concert will be Friday, June 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at devonamphitheater.com, (217) 422-5911 or in person at 620 E Riverside Ave.
An opening act has not been announced yet.
Three Dog Night has been performing together for five decades.
Their hits include, "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to The World", "Black and White", "Shambala", "One", "Liar", "Celebrate" and many more.