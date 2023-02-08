MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three pets died in a house fire in Mattoon early Wednesday morning.
The Mattoon Fire Department was called to a single-story home in the in the 700 block of Oklahoma around 8 a.m.
The family escaped safely before firefighters arrived, but a dog and two cats were still inside.
The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of crews arriving.
They did try to resuscitate the dog and one of the cats that were pulled from the home but were not able to. The second cat died as well.
Mattoon Fire said the fire was electrical and started behind a freezer in the kitchen.
The house is uninhabitable. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
