DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three Decatur firefighters were hurt while battling two separate house fires.
One firefighter hurt his shoulder while fighting a fire in the 2100 block of Longwood Cr. Monday night. He was evaluated at the hospital and released.
Tuesday morning around 5:30, the Decatur Fire Department was called to the 3200 block of Susan Drive for a fire.
Two firefighters were injured. One fell through the floor into the basement, and the other firefighter had part of the ceiling fall on him.
Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
