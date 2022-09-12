URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a drive by shooting in Urbana.
According to Police, officers arrived in the 100 block of W. Florida Ave. around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning for a shots fired report.
Police said a white SUV shot at another vehicle with three men in their 30's inside. The victims vehicle came to a stop after hitting a light pole and a tree after the shots were fired.
Authorities report the three men inside the vehicle suffered injuries described to be non-life-threating.
Police recovered over 30 shell casings from the scene.
At this time no further information has been made available.
Police ask anyone with surveillance video in the area between 5:05 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. Sunday Sept. 11, to review it in case footage of the shooting exists.
Anyone with info is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2330.
